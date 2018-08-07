Thermaltake Smart RGB 700w Power Supply Review

Introduction

Thermaltake Smart RGB

Over the last 6 months, Thermaltake has been pretty keen on pushing their power supply line. As a reasonably new name to the market, they have already impressed us in the past with their various models of power supplies and coolers. If they are, perhaps, looking to carve a ‘brand image’ for themselves though, it is definitely through the use of software and RGB effects.

While we have already reviewed some of their more ‘prestige’ brands in terms of power supplies (with more to come shortly), we instead this time take a look at one of their more less-expensive designs. Specifically the Thermaltake Smart RGB 700w power supply.

With 700w of power, this should provide more than enough for the vast majority of gaming PC’s and as such, for a low retail price non-modular power supply might seem a tempting choice.

Could this, therefore, be the perfect gaming power supply for those on a budget? – Lets put it to the test to find out!

Features

This Thermaltake Smart RGB power supply comes with a single +12V rail which outputs 648w through a single rail.

As this is a non-modular power supply, all the cables come pre-attached to the power supply and can not be removed. Despite this, you are provided with a good variety that should suit most systems. It is, of course, always advisable that you check to ensure that you are going to have enough to suit your build.

High amperage single +12V rail design.

500w of continuous output at 40c.

80 PLUS 230V EU Internal Certified

10 LED light bulbs for brighter effects.

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official Thermaltake Smart Series Smart RGB product page here.

What Thermaltake Had to Say

“Thermaltake, as the pioneer who incorporates RGB lights into PSU, has launched the Thermaltake Smart RGB Series, coming with a pre-installed RGB fan hub with 15 lighting modes to choose from and built-in memory. Featuring capacities ranging from 500W to 700W and 80 PLUS Standard certification, Smart RGB Series adopts the high quality components and silent design that always accommodate any mainstream build under any circumstance.” – Thermaltake

Smart RGB

The power supply comes complete with Thermaltake’s unique Smart RGB design which allows you to have fantastic customisation options for the lighting effects. With 256 colours available over 14 patterned designs, even the most hardcore of RGB fans are not going to struggle to find an option that suits them here!

Cabling

With this being non-modular, it’s important to know exactly what cables this power supply is provided with. Although this is detailed on the rear of the packaging we will detail it for you below.

1 x 20+4 main power connector.

1 x ATX 12 V 4 + 4 PIN

6 x SATA

2 x 6 + 2 PCI-E

5 x Molex

1 X Floppy Disk Adaptor

In terms of connectors, this should be more than enough to connect any standard gaming PC presuming your GPU doesn’t require more than 8 PCI-E inputs.