Thermaltake Release Ultimate Guide To Watercooling

Thermaltake

When it comes to keeping your system cool, there are a lot of factors you need to consider in your design. Particularly if you plan to go down roads such as ‘custom loop’ systems. It is, in fairness, a cooling design option that can seem very intimidating to the beginner and, as you might expect, there’s more than a few mistakes you can make.

With the release of a highly-impressive range of cooling solutions, however, Thermaltake has provided what they call the ‘ultimate guide’ to building a liquid cooled system. A highly detailed ‘how-to’ on creating your own custom cooling solution!

What Does The Guide Tell Us?

In brief, the guide gives you a detailed description of all the stages necessary to build a custom cooling system. This ranges from the preparation and colouring of your coolant liquid to the many peripherals Thermaltake has to help you not just build a custom-loop, but also take it to a whole other level in terms of design and functionality. In terms of guides, the detail is fantastic!

For beginners or experienced hands, the guide will undoubtedly provide you with a lot of useful information. Not only as to what is required to make one, but also what products they have to help you enhance your design further.

Where Can I Check It Out?

The Thermaltake Cooling guide can be downloaded directly via the link here! – It is absolutely crammed full of useful information. It also has all the latest Thermaltake components and products. This should help ensure your custom-loop setup is as impressive and powerful as you want it to be! The only limits really are your imagination.

In addition, if you are interested in any of the components Thermaltake has, you can check out their full range via the link here! – Waterblocks, tubing, coolant, kits – Thermaltake will have all your needs covered!

What do you think? Are you impressed with the guide? Planning on creating your own custom loop system? – Let us know in the comments!