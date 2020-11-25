Thermaltake Releases its Latest Custom-Loop Cooling Solutions

Thermaltake, a leading PC DIY premium brand for Cooling, Gaming Gear, and Enthusiast Memory solutions, has today announced that the Pacific PR32-D5 Plus Reservoir & Pump Combo and Pacific MX1 Plus CPU Water Block is ready for sale.

If users are looking for a pump and reservoir combo with RGB lighting effects, the Pacific PR32-D5 Plus Reservoir & Pump Combo is the new best option to go to. To ensure the best visual effects that a large reservoir could bring while allowing the freedom to choose a relatively small chassis, users can use the bracket included in the package, which allows users to mount the Pacific PR32-D5 Plus onto a fan.

Inspired by an All-in-One water block, the Pacific MX1 Plus CPU Water Block is for those who are looking for a uniquely designed water block. It has a mirror finished top cover, which displays the 12 LEDs and creates a depth perception. It also has a copper base with a mirror finished anti-corrosive nickel plating that provides excellent heat transfer and preserves its out-of-the-box appearance.

Features

TT RGB Plus Software
Monitor the fan performance, adjust the fan speeds, and customize the lighting effects for Thermaltake Plus RGB liquid cooling products with the patented TT RGB PLUS Software and an exclusively designed mobile app.

Temperature Sensor Built-in (Pacific MX1 Plus Only)
Transmits signal from the built-in temperature sensor to the TT RGB Plus software to monitor the coolant’s temperature.

Optimal Heat Dissipation with 0.15 mm Micro-fin Structure (Pacific MX1 Plus Only)
Thermaltake’s Pacific MX1 Plus CPU Water Block has shrunk fin spacing to 0.15 mm, which is better than most designs, forcing the coolant to run through a larger surface area, creating the best heat dissipation result.

360° Rotary Cap (Pacific PR32-D5 Plus Only)
The 360-degree rotary cap allows users to adjust the positions of G 1/4 thread ports even after it has been mounted to the chassis, providing more flexibility while water-cooling builds.

Multiple Installation Options (Pacific PR32-D5 Plus Only)
Besides the standard reservoir and pump stand, the package also includes a bracket that allows users to install the Pacific PR32-D5 Plus on a fan, allowing users to enjoy water cooling even with small spacing.

Price & Availability

The Pacific PR32-D5 Plus Reservoir & Pump Combo and Pacific MX1 Plus CPU Water Block is available for purchase now via the Thermaltake worldwide network of authorized retailers and distributors. Thermaltake Liquid Cooling System products are backed by a two-year warranty and supported by the Thermaltake worldwide customer service and technical support network.

For more information, you can check out the official Thermaltake product websites via the following links:

