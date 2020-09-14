Thermaltake, the leading PC DIY premium brand for Cooling, Gaming Gear, and Enthusiast Memory solutions, has today announced that its brand new DistroCaseTM 350P Mid-Tower Chassis has officially been released and is available to purchase right now! – So if you’re currently in the market for a new home for existing or upcoming PC build, this is definitely worth checking out!

Thermaltake Releases its DistroCase 350P Mid-Tower Chassis

The DistroCaseTM 350P Mid-Tower Chassis is an advanced, innovative, and multi-functional chassis with a truly eye-catching design that will grab a lot of attention.

This fully modular chassis is designed with SPCC & PMMA made distro plate as the main body, which is a perfect fit for users who adore its beauty and enjoy the fun of water cooling. Users can also use the exclusive Thermaltake NeonMaker Light Editing Software to orchestrate a surreal underwater-like light show. This multi-functional PC enclosure is also incorporated with its water channels, reservoir, and multiple inlets and outlets, providing users, gamers, and enthusiasts an easier way to design their water loops.

The DistroCase™ 350P features one 5mm thick tempered glass panel which is designed to meet the highest standards in the industry. The enlarged glass windows permit users to fully display every RGB component in the system, and show off their dedication and skill sets.

Specifications

Where Can I Learn More?

The DistroCase 350P Mid-Tower chassis is currently only available to purchase directly through Thermaltake, although we anticipate that this will shortly hit general retailers in the very near future. If you do, therefore, want to learn more about this chassis design (that’s certainly more than a little visually appealing) you can check out the official product website via the link here!

