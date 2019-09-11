Thermaltake Releases Level 20 GT ARGB Black Edition Chassis

I must admit that I am more than a little fan of Thermaltake chassis designs. In fact, both the systems I have at home reside within their cases and I’ve never failed to be impressed with their style, practicality, and overall performance. So when something new hits the market, you can rest assured it will (at the very least) get my attention.

With the Thermaltake Level 20 GT ARGB Black Edition, we again see another quality chassis from the company and, who knows, perhaps the next home for your PC!

What Does Thermaltake Have To Say?

“The Level 20 GT ARGB Black Edition is the premium full tower synchronized with motherboard in the level 20 range. Level 20 GT ARGB Black Edition features four tempered glass panels with locking hinged doors, E-ATX motherboard support, patented PCI-E slot design and a removable power cover. The Level 20 GT ARGB Black Edition comes with two preinstalled 200mm 5V ARGB LED front fans. And one 140mm rear fan. The front fans are addressable to deliver 16.8 million-color RGB illumination and unparalleled ventilation. This model comes ready to sync with RGB capable motherboards from Asus, Gigabyte, MSI and ASRock. The Level 20 GT ARGB Black Edition takes our latest case innovations and wraps them in an ultra-modern style. [One] that’s utterly unique in the case market today. Stand out from the crowd with the Level 20.

Specifications

What Do We Think?

With a price of around £169, that admittedly is a fair chunk of change. You are, however, getting a fantastic chassis for your money here. One that offers a lot of functionality for even the most elaborate systems. Including those of you who enjoy your custom-loop setups.

For more information on the Thermaltake Level 20 GT ARGB Black Edition, you can visit the official website via the link here!

What do you think? Are you impressed with the design? In addition, what chassis does your system have? – Let us know in the comments!