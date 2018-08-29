Thermaltake Releases Level 20 XT Cube E-ATX Chassis

Next Level Cube Chassis

Thermaltake is announcing the launch of another member of their new flagship Level 20 family. This time it is the Level 20 XT, a cube-style chassis which can house up to an E-ATX form factor motherboard.

Like other Level 20 cases, the Level 20 XT features quad tempered-glass panels which are 4mm thick. The result is an elegant see-through build ideal for showing off enthusiast hardware. It resembles the micro-ATX Level 20 VT, except of course, having a much roomier interior.

Aside from being able to fit an E-ATX motherboard, the Level 20 XT also has room for up to two 200mm fans up front. It also has room for CPU coolers up to 250mm in height, video cards up to 400mm long and power supplies up to 220mm in length.

For liquid cooling enthusiasts, the Thermaltake Level 20 XT also supports up to 480mm radiators. This can be mounted along the top, the front, or on either side in the lower chamber.

How Much is the Thermaltake Level 20 XT Case?

This case is not listed on the TTpremium Global page for some reason. However, it is now available via TTPremium.eu for 219,90€ (included VAT).