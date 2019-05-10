Thermaltake Reveal Level 20 RGB Battlestation Gaming Desk

Thermaltake Level 20 RGB Battlestation Gaming Desk

In recent years, while it has been more than usual to see a number of peripherals designed to add to your gaming experience, it seems that many companies have started turning their attention towards desks. If you do, after all, have a nice PC, then it’s a little anticlimactic to have it sat on a generic office desk.

To take style to a whole new level Thermaltake has revealed their Level 20 RGB Battlestation Gaming Desk. A height adjustable and fully RGB capable platform for the next level of PC gaming comfort. This is, without a doubt, one of the most impressive gaming desks out there!

What Does Thermaltake Have To Say?

“Level 20 BattleStation RGB Gaming Desk is Thermaltake’s electric height-adjustable gaming desk with full mousepad surface and software controllable 16.8 million colors lighting strips. Gamers can switch lighting effects via iTAKE gaming engine and synchronize with TT RGB PLUS products. Level 20 BattleStation RGB Gaming Desk also offers exceptional functionality. Gamers can adjust the heights of the gaming desk electronically to sitting or standing positions. In addition, the large full mousepad surface allows gamers to set up multi monitor gaming system. Level up your professional gaming experiences with Level 20 BattleStation RGB Gaming Desk!”

Specification

Where Can I Learn More?

With full Alexa and Razer Chroma support (as well as compatibility with Thermaltakes own excellent RGB control software) this is, without a doubt, one of the most highly-functional gaming desks currently out there.

With a price tag of £1099 this clearly isn’t cheap, then again quality does come at a cost and in terms of what you get, this is head and shoulders above its competition.

For more information on the Thermaltake Level 20 RGB Battlestation Gaming Desk, you can visit the official product website via the link here!

