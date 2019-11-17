Thermaltake Reveals its Commander G Series Chassis Designs

Thermaltake G31

I have to admit that I have more than a little soft spot for Thermaltake as a brand. Particularly their chassis designs of which I’m currently using two for my own personal system builds. So, when they announce that a new case is hitting the market, they definitely have my attention!

The above image shows the G32, G33 and G31 chassis designs from left to right

Thermaltake Commander G Series

As part of the new Commander range, Thermaltake has introduced 3 new chassis designs. So, what’s the difference between them? Well, with them all being mid-tower designs (as far as we can ascertain) the main key separating factor is the aesthetic design to the front.

As you can see in the image above, while on a similar theme, there is a nice selection to choose from depending on what catches your eye best.

Models and Details

For more information on the specific models, you can check out the links below.

Thermaltake G33

What Does Thermaltake have to Say?

“The Commander G Series Tempered Glass ARGB Edition mid-tower chassis is a brand-new high airflow case designed with a special mesh front panel. This entry-level chassis comes with a preinstalled 200mm ARGB fan that can be controlled via motherboard synchronization software or the RGB switch on the I/O port. Located at the rear of the chassis there is another 120mm standard fan preinstalled for outstanding ventilation. Other outstanding features include a 4mm tempered glass panel, a riser GPU support bracket, and removable magnetic filters for overall exceptional pc performance which is the deal for both gamers and enthusiasts.”

What Do We Think?

At the risk of waxing lyrical, I really like the designs that Thermaltake has created here. Given that the Commander Series is particularly pushing vertical graphics card mounting and high-levels of dust prevention, they’re certainly going to appeal to both the average the enthusiast PC consumer.

No prices have been confirmed yet, but we’ll let you know as soon as they start hitting retail shelves. Which should be any moment now!

For more information on the chassis design releases, you can check out the official Thermaltake product announcement page via the link here!

What do you think? Do you like these new case designs? – Let us know in the comments!