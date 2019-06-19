Thermaltake Reveals New UX200 ARGB Coolers

Thermaltake UX200 Cooler

Despite being a relative newcomer to the Western markets, Thermaltake has been working hard over the years to ensure that they regularly release not just bright and colourful products, but also those that are genuine contenders with some of the best brands out there.

While they have certainly been busy releasing a number of AIO liquid coolers in recent years, however, it did appear that the company may have been taking a step away from the more traditional grounds of air coolers. Following the release of the UX200, however, Thermaltake is back and in bright and bold fashion!

Design

Many key factors of note are found in the design of the UX200. For example, the radiator tower and vents taper off at the base to provide optimal RAM clearance. Also, you’ll note that the base of the cooler has 8 pipes leading to the main vents which are set at a 6mm gap.

Without a doubt, however, the party piece of the design is the fan. With ARGB compatible design, the fan features 15 leds in the frame which, as you can imagine, give you an amazing plethora of colours at your disposal!

When Is It Out?

Speaking with Thermaltake, the UX200 isn’t officially set to hit the shelves until the end of July. In addition, this will form only one of two planned air cooling models released. With a sample on it’s way to us as we speak, however, we can’t wait to see what Thermaltake has managed to create this time around!

What do you think? Do you like the design? – Let us know in the comments!