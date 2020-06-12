Thermaltake Riing Duo 12 RGB Premium Edition Fan Kit Review

/ 2 hours ago

Thermaltake is one of our most favorite brands here at eTeknix and particularly for their keenness to push the envelope with many products that (some) consumers would consider to be the more mundane aspect of a PC build. With the release of their Riing Duo RGB TT Premium Edition fan kits, however, if you’re looking for a solid update for your existing designs (be it on your chassis, cooler, or AIO radiator), these offer an amazing upgrade that takes the aesthetics to an amazing new level of RGB goodness!

Thermaltake Riing Duo 12 RGB TT Premium Edition

Released as both 120mm and 140mm designs, the Thermaltake Riing Duo fans (sold individually or as kits) provide an amazing level of aesthetics with (as the name might’ve already suggested to you) two individual addressable 16.8 million RGB colors LED rings doubling the power of the light on show!

With these fully customisable through ARGB motherboards and various software platforms, the lighting control offered with these designs is a huge step up from the vast majority (if not all) of the competition!

What Does Thermaltake Have to Say?

Thermaltake Riing Duo 12 RGB Radiator Fan has two individual addressable 16.8 million RGB colors LED rings with 18 patented LEDs in total and supports TT RGB PLUS software, Amazon Alexa Voice Service, and Razer Chroma software. The 120mm high-static pressure fan is PWM controlled and features long-life hydraulic bearing and compression fan blade design, delivering remarkable cooling performance without sacrificing quiet operation. Riing Duo is economical yet efficient and gorgeous!

Specification

For more in-depth details and specifications, you can check out the official Thermaltake product page via the link here!

Features

  • Two individual addressable LED rings
  • Patented 18 LED ring and software design
  • Supports up to 16 controllers, maximum 80pcs fans
  • 16.8 million color RGB spectrum
  • High static pressure fan design for radiator cooling
  • Long life hydraulic bearing for reliable and silent operation
