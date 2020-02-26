Thermaltake Riing Quad 12 Fan Kit Review

Earlier this year at CES 2020, Thermaltake revealed its latest premium fan kit design. Namely, the Thermaltake Riing Quads. Acting as something of a semi-successor to the excellent Riing Trio kit (of which you can check out our review here) this new design took the existing technology and raised it to a whole new level!

Thermaltake Riing Quad 12

Releasing both in 120mm and 140mm variants (in both black and white), in this review we take a closer look at the Thermaltake Riing Quad 12 fan kit. Comprising of three fans, this set provides some amazing levels of aesthetics, but not only that, with masses of customization options (including 54 individually programmable LEDs running in 16.8 million color combinations), you’re not going to struggle to get these set up exactly how you like them!

What Does Thermaltake Have to Say?

“Thermaltake Riing Quad radiator fan is designed with 4 independent LED rings totaling 54 LEDs and 16.8 million color combinations. The fan is virtually inaudible when in operation and supports our NeonMaker light editing software and TT RGB PLUS Ecosystem.”

Specification

Features