Thermaltake Riing Silent 12 Pro Air CPU Cooler Review

Over the years Thermaltake has slowly, but surely, built an excellent reputation for the range of products they have on offer. While perhaps best known for their power supplies and CPU coolers, they have in recent years branched out into more areas, but that doesn’t mean that they’ve forgotten about some of their most popular products.

As such, we take a look at the Thermaltake Riing Silent 12 Pro, their latest offering in the world of CPU cooling. With some RGB lighting effects and an interesting fan mounting design, this cooler certainly catches the eye.

We should note, as you’re probably already wondering, ‘Riing’ is not a typo, the name does have two I’s. It’s not important, but we just wanted to make that clear before you started criticising our spelling.

In terms of this specific product, Thermaltake offers it in 3 variants. You have a full RGB version, a red version and a blue version. For the sake of clarity, this specific product we review here was the blue. In terms of overall performance though, this shouldn’t make any difference in terms of the performance and noise levels when under testing.

Features

Patented circular LED bar.

5 x 06 mm high-performance U-shape copper heat pipes support up to 170w.

High Air Flow design for Air cooling.

Long life hydraulic bearing for reliable and silent operation.

Heat-sink with 0.5mm aluminum fins provide best heat dissipation.

Tower side flow design optimizes cooling performance.

All-in-one back-plate design offers universal Intel and AMD socket compatibility.

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official Thermaltake Riing Silent 12 Pro product page here.

What Thermaltake Had to Say

“Thermaltake Riing Silent 12 Pro CPU cooler has implemented a special designed 11 fan-blade 120mm PWM fan which is fit to enhance the airflow as well as produces an impressive cooling performance. Most importantly, the Riing Silent 12 Pro series is aesthetics in performance. Hydraulic bearing for silent operation guarantees ultra-low noise. The patented LED ring maintains color and brightness uniformity. Especially, the lighting effect is visible from all sides and angles.” – Thermaltake

Packaging and Accessories

The product packaging ticks all the right boxes for me. Not only is the information provided nice and clear to read, but it also gives you a recent and clear picture of the cooler. As amazing as it sounds, in terms of packaging you so rarely see them get everything necessary correctly and well presented on the box.

The back of the packaging is also really nice with it providing you with 4 nice clear images of the other aspects of the product. In addition, you are also provided with the key product features. In terms of box work presentation, Thermaltake has done an excellent job here by not only telling you everything you need to know but also presenting it in a nice, clear and attractive manner.

Parts and Accessories

In terms of parts, Thermaltake has only provided you with what you need. The design of the cooler is a little unusual and as such initially, you might be head-scratching as to what some parts are actually for. You are, however, supplied with; AMD and Intel backing plates, AMD and Intel instruction manuals, noise reduction adaptor, product information sheet, a plate for fitting the cooler (with the Thermaltake logo nicely engraved) and finally the fan mounting system.

In terms of the instruction manuals, although most of the information is well presented, it does get a little unclear at times.