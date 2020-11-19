Thermaltake Announces an Early Black Friday Sale!

Although the Black Friday sale does not officially start until the 27th of November, that hardly represents much of a physical barrier these days for many companies, retailers, and manufacturers. Particularly those who are anxious to offer some of their amazing discount deals a little ahead of the official schedule.

With Thermaltake and Scan Computers officially announcing a huge early Black Friday promotion, therefore, with some pretty amazing price reductions available, if you’re in the market for some new PC hardware, you’re going to want to check this out!

Thermaltake & Scan Computers Black Friday Sale!

With so many amazing deals on offer, we have decided, from a personal perspective, to pick out some of the most impressive options available for consumers who are looking for some fancy new hardware at an even fancier discounted price!

Power Supplies

For an example of what you can expect from these power supplies, you can check out our review of the Toughpower GF1 750w power supply via the link here!

PC Chassis Designs!

For an example of what you can expect from these pc chassis designs, you can check out our review of the AH T600 PC case via the link here!

CPU Coolers!

ThermalTake UX100 ARGB CPU Cooler – £14.99 – Click the link here!

Thermaltake Floe RC360 Memory & CPU AIO Liquid Cooler – £148.99 – Click the link here!

For an example of what you can expect from these CPU cooling solutions, you can check out our review of the UX100 CPU cooler via the link here!

Grab a Bundle!!!

Looking at building yourself a brand new PC? – Well, why not take some of the legwork out of it by buying a bundle that includes some of the most important components together in one package.

As part of this deal, you get the following:

V200 RGB Tempered Glass Case

Tt 550W Super Silent PSU

3 x RGB Fans

And how much does all this cost I hear you ask? – Only £89.99 – For more information, you can check out this deal via the link here!

Where Can I Check Out More Offers?

The above is only a small selection of some of the most interesting items within the Scan/Thermaltake sale. – If you do, therefore, want to check out more of the ridiculous discounts on offer, you can visit the website via the link here!

Act quickly though, as these prices can’t stay this low forever! And let’s face it, we all want a little more PC hardware in our lives!

What do you think? What’s your highlight deal of this sale? Are you looking forward to Black Friday? – Let us know in the comments!