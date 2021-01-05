Thermaltake Teases Their New ToughAir CPU Coolers

Thermaltake, a leading PC DIY premium brand for Cooling, Gaming Gear, and Enthusiast Memory solutions, has today announced the launch of a new Air Cooler series, the TOUGHAIR CPU Air Cooler. Powered by optimized high static pressure fans that have the same design concept as the TOUGHFAN 12 fans, the TOUGHAIR CPU Air Cooler’s fans are equipped with an advanced Gen.2 hydraulic bearing, LCP fan blades, and a new anti-vibration mounting system to offer outstanding reliability and serenity to any gaming build regardless of the cooling solution.

Thermaltake ToughAir CPU Coolers

The TOUGHAIR CPU Air Cooler is available in three configurations. The TOUGHAIR 110 is a top-flow design offering a compact footprint for smaller system builds; TOUGHAIR 310 and TOUGHAIR 510 are single tower designs featuring single and dual fan configurations unique heatsink fin array to maximize airflow for exceptional performance for the latest Intel and AMD Ryzen series processors.

Where Can I Learn More?

The TOUGHAIR CPU Air Cooler and TOUGHFAN Turbo High Static Pressure Radiator Fan have a two-year warranty and are supported by the Thermaltake worldwide customer service and technical support network. TOUGHFAN Turbo is now available for purchase via Thermaltake worldwide network of authorized retailers and distributors. TOUGHAIR CPU Air Cooler will be available in early February 2021.

For more information, you can check out the official Thermaltake website via the link here!

