Thermaltake TH120 ARGB Sync AIO Liquid Cooler Review

We have a lot of love here for Thermaltake and, it should be noted, with good reason. Being one of the few brands that are making more than a little effort to be innovative, be it their memory, power supplies, pc cases, or cooling solutions, we have never failed to be impressed with what they release! Put simply, they may not be the biggest name, but they’re determined to be one of the best!

Speaking of cooling solutions though, with the launch of the TH120, Thermaltake has a brand new AIO liquid cooler on the market, and, as such, you can rest assured we were more than anxious to check this one out!

Thermaltake TH120 ARGB Sync AIO Liquid Cooler

The TH120 has been released within a new range that also includes a 240mm and 360mm cooling option. For this review, however, we’ll be looking specifically at the 120mm design (maybe we’ll revisit those larger designs for another review at a later date). Packing loads of excellent features as well as full ARGB sync compatibility, this certainly looks to be ticking all the right boxes in terms of aesthetics and presentation. Let us, therefore, take a look at some of the key features this AIO cooler provides.

Features

Supports MB RGB LED 5V Sync – ASUS, Gigabyte, MSI, ASRock, Biostar

16.8 million color RGB spectrum

High-performance copper base plate accelerates the head conductivity

Special LED Water Block design

High reliability low profile pump provides quick liquid circulation

Low evaporation tube decreases the loss of coolant effectivity

120mm powerful fan offers the best cooling performance

Universal socket compatibility

Technical Information

For more in-depth specifications, please visit the official product page via the link here!

Socket Compatibility

What Does Thermaltake Have To Say?