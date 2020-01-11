Thermaltake ToughDesk 300 & CyberChair E500 Feature at CES

It’s been relatively surprisingly that one of the most popular parts of enthusiast PC set-ups in recent years hasn’t actually been the components themselves. It’s been more to do with the actual environment. Namely, having a really nice gaming chair and amazing place to park your PC.

Well, in announcing their latest designs, Thermaltake has some amazingly eye-candy for you. Namely, the ToughDesk 300 & CyberChair E500. Let’s see what Thermaltake has to say about them!

Thermaltake Toughdesk 300

“The ToughDesk 300 with built-in RGB mouse pad is designed for multi-monitor gaming setups. With plenty of space to equip a full tower chassis, multi-monitors and gaming peripherals. Giving users the freedom to build their battle station without hassle. In terms of height adjustments, the ToughDesk 300 with built-in RGB mouse pad consists of electrical adjustment buttons that alter between 27.5”/70cm to 43.3”/110cm, in both sitting and/or standing positions. While providing four height level preset options for convenient programming. Additional features include the cable management system, which provides spacious cable storage to keep the station organized and clutter-free; the frame design is premium steel that holds up 330 pounds (150kg) of weight capacity; and the desk dimensions are L 62.9” x W 31.4” (L 160cm x W 80cm). The ToughDesk 300 includes a 4mm full surface RGB mouse pad that is balanced for speed and control, with dimensions landing at L 62.9” x W 31.4” (L 160cm x W 80cm). The illuminating XXL mouse pad comes with 16.8M RGB color illumination and 8 dynamic lighting effects; brightness, speed and direction of the lighting effects are customizable via the iTAKE engine software. The mouse pad’s lighting effects can be synced with TT RGB PLUS compatible products. To complete the ecosystem in uniformity. The mouse pad also works with Razer Chroma, enabling gaming and RGB lighting effect synchronizations. Furthermore, it is compatible with Amazon Alexa Voice Service that lets you control the lights by talking to an Alexa enabled device.”

Thermaltake CyberChair E500

“The CyberChair E500 is made of permeable mesh cushion that is highly-breathable. And the back structure is built with aluminum to extend its longevity while remaining stylish. The CyberChair E500 offers high adjustability ranging from headrest, seat depth, height adjustment, and wire-control mechanism. With multi lockable positions to reach maximum comfort. Furthermore, users are able to relax and immerse the body with up to 117 degrees of back angle inclination. Aside from the extensive sitting positions focusing on the neck and back, the CyberChair E500 also provides multidirectional armrests that are adjustable in height and width. To relieve wrist pressure and muscle strain of the forearms. Finally, the CyberChair E500 is constructed with 5-star aluminum base, its sturdy frame work is designed to support a max load of 330 lb (150 kg). With 3” wide and large caster wheels that further enhances the stability whilst providing quieter operation and greater movement.”

Where Can I Learn More

We have to admit, these are more than a little amazing. Particularly the Toughdesk 300 which packs tonnes of features! You can, of course, learn more and check out all of Thermaltake’s CES 2020 product announcements via the link here!

What do you think? Could you see these in your gaming PC set-up? Which would you pick out of the two? – Let us know in the comments!