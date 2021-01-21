Thermaltake Unveils its ToughDesk 500L RGB Battlestation Desk

Thermaltake has today announced the launch of its new ToughDesk 500L RGB Battlestation Gaming Desk. The new technology and extensive functions of the desk include electric height adjustment control, an anti-collision safety sensor, cable management space, and a built-in full surface RGB mouse pad for users to customize their own battle colors! The illuminating full surface mouse pad comes with 16.8M RGB color combinations; brightness, speed, and direction of the lighting effects are customizable via the iTAKE software. The exterior design and functionalities of the ToughDesk 500L RGB Battlestation Gaming Desk are conceptualized for both multi-monitor gaming setups and office use.

Thermaltake ToughDesk 500L RGB Battlestation Gaming Desk

In announcing the launch of its latest gaming desk, Thermaltake has confirmed the following features and specifications:

Full Surface RGB Mouse Pad Design

The full surface mouse pad that covers the main desk comes with 16.8M RGB color illumination and eight dynamic lighting effects; brightness, speed, and direction of the lighting effects are customizable via the iTAKE software. The mouse pad’s lighting effects can be synced with TT RGB PLUS compatible Thermaltake products to complete the ecosystem in uniformity. The mouse pad also works with Razer Chroma, enabling gaming and RGB lighting effect synchronizations.

Electrical Height Adjustment

Press the electrical height adjustment buttons on the smart panel to adjust between 27.5″ to 43.3″, in both sitting and/or standing positions.

Height Memory Function

ToughDesk 500L RGB is able to memorize four height levels that users like, and with the memory buttons on the smart panel, users can adjust the desk height to their suitable position in no time.

Anti-collision Safety Sensor

For safety concerns, an anti-collision safety sensor is included to automatically detect when the desk encounters obstacles while elevating the gaming desk.

Extended Gaming Surface

The extended side desk allows users to place a full tower chassis and display their PC components without interfering with the monitors and game space on the main desk. Dimensions of the main desk are L 62.99″ x W 31.49″. Dimensions of the side desk are L 31.49″ x W 23.62″, covered by one full surface RGB mouse pad for the main desk and one full surface non-RGB mouse pad for the side desk, designed for speed and control.

High Load Capacity

The sturdy desk provides unrivaled stability that certifies the desk to achieve a maximum load of 330 pounds, which allows users to set up their battle stations however they want.

Cable Management

A long length cable storage area allows users to sort out the cables easily and conveniently while keeping the workspace clutter-free.

Where Can I Learn More?

The ToughDesk 500L RGB Battlestation Gaming Desk is now available for purchase, with a two-year warranty (desktop, motor, frame, controller) that is supported by the Thermaltake worldwide customer service and technical support network. – For more information, you can check out the official Thermaltake product website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!