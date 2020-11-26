Thermaltake TOUGHFAN 14 Now Available in Single and 2-Fan Pack

Thermaltake, a leading PC DIY premium brand for Cooling, Gaming Gear, and Enthusiast Memory solutions, has today announced that the TOUGHFAN 14 High Static Pressure Radiator Fan is now ready for purchase in both single pack and 2-fan pack.

Thermaltake TOUGHFAN 14 Fans

For those who had been eyeing the TOUGHFAN 12 but wanted a 140 mm fan, here’s your chance to get the taste of that TOUGHFAN series vibe. These high-quality, great performance fans are PWM controlled and designed to perform at a maximum operating speed of up to 2000 RPM and are optimized for high static pressure while maintaining minimal noise levels. The liquid crystal polymer (LCP) fan blades are extremely tensile in strength; its low thermal expansion coefficient can reduce the fan’s vibration when running at full speed. Don’t miss out on Thermaltake’s latest TOUGHFAN series member, the TOUGHFAN 14 High Static Pressure Radiator Fan.

Features

PWM Controlled Fans

PWM-controlled fans allow the temperature sensor on the motherboard to send signals to the fans, allowing them to ramp up when needed or slow down when necessary.

High Air Pressure and High Air Flow

TOUGHFAN 14 is designed with a static pressure of 3.54 mm-H2O and with an airflow of 119.1 CFM.

Optimized Gen.2 Hydraulic bearing

TOUGHFAN is equipped with an optimized second-generation hydraulic bearing. The hydraulic bearing’s unique structural design stores the lubricant in tiny grooves of those easily abraded areas, which not only decreases friction significantly but achieves a longer lifespan.

Anti-Vibration Mounting System

The In-mold injection anti-vibration rubber pads dampen the vibration of the fan allowing the fan to spin at higher levels without compromising noise levels. The fan is designed with 80% coverage for all corners, maintaining low noise levels when in operation.

Where Can I Learn More?

The TOUGHFAN 14 High Static Pressure Fan is available for purchase via the Thermaltake worldwide network of authorized retailers and distributors. Fans are backed by a two-year warranty and supported by the Thermaltake worldwide customer service and technical support network.

For more information, you can check out the following official product websites:

Alternatively, if you want to see what we think of these cooling fans, you can check out our review of the Thermaltake TOUGHFAN 12 via the link here!

