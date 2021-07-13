Thermaltake Toughliquid 360 ARGB Sync AIO Cooler Review

Over the last 5 years, it’s clearly evident to all, well those paying attention at least, that Thermaltake has been making great strides in releasing new and innovative products and bringing good quality and affordable tech to PC consumers. With their AIO coolers attracting more and more consumers, and for good reason, however, we today take a look at their newly released Toughliquid 360 ARGB Sync AIO. – A potent packaging offering plenty of performance features while carrying an aesthetic that should suit all tastes!

Thermaltake Toughliquid 360 ARGB Sync

Effectively representing a combination of their highly regarded Toughpower branding with their AIO liquid cooling technology, the Toughliquid 360 ARGB Sync AIO represents itself as a strong cooling solution for even some of the most potent processors currently available on the market. Offering strong but minimalist ARGB lighting, this shouldn’t just tick all the right boxes in terms of the performance it offers, but it should also provide a strong level of aesthetics that should suit all tastes and system builds.

Before we get into the review, however, let’s take a look at some of this cooler’s key features and specifications.

Features

Rotatable upper cap and controller built-in design on waterblock

Equipped with TOUGHFAN 12 2000RPM fans

6 High lumen addressable LEDs around the waterblock

Compatibility with 5V MB Sync RGB software

Universal socket compatibility

Technical Information

For more in-depth specifications, please visit the official product page via the link here!

Socket Compatibility

What Does Thermaltake Have To Say?