Thermaltake Toughpower GF1 750w Power Supply Review

Thermaltake is, slowly but surely, becoming one of the most prolific market leaders for providing solid, reliable, and sometimes highly colourful power supplies. Of these, their ‘Toughpower‘ branding is perhaps the one that has most led the way for them and has quickly gained an excellent reputation with both professionals and consumers. So, when a Thermaltake Toughpower GF1 power supply arrived on my desk, I already knew I had something pretty nice to check out!

Thermaltake Toughpower GF1

Although available in varients between 650w-850w, in this instance we will be reviewing the nice ‘middle of the road’ option with the 750w model. We already know that, at least in theory, this should prove to be an excellent power supply. Who are we though to simply judge that on past experience, though? – Let’s get in and take a closer look!

Features

100% High-quality Japanese 105c/221F capacitors

Upgraded CPU/PCI-E Main Cables

High Amperage Single +12V Rail Design

Fully Modular Low-Profile Flat Black Cables

750w Continuous Output at 50c/122F Operating Environment

80 Plus Gold Certified up to 90% Efficiency

Specifications

For more details specifications, please visit the official product page via the link here!

What Thermaltake Has To Say

“The fully modular Toughpower GF1 series is available in 650W – 850W models and built to deliver 80 PLUS Gold efficiency. The series features a 140mm hydraulic bearing fan, Japanese capacitors and other premium components to help deliver a continuous and stable power with an ambient temperature up to 50°C, while near silent operation and reliable performance are guaranteed. With an ample 10-year warranty, the Toughpower GF1 is able to satisfy the market, where PC enthusiasts are looking for a premium power supply with all the latest features.”

Connections

As a fully modular power supply, this is absolutely ideal for those who take their system building and particularly their cable management seriously.

In regards to the cables you are provided with, the Thermaltake Toughpower GF1 comes with more than enough to hook up even advanced gaming systems. Admittedly, it would’ve perhaps been more ideal to see more PCI-E connections (specifically for those few who still run dual-GPU setups), but there are limitations in the design that keep this down to 4 total. We’ll elaborate on that later in this review. On the whole, however, 4 PCI-E cable is a number which, in fairness, is more than enough for the vast majority of consumers. Quite frankly, we see no problems here!