Thermaltake Toughpower GF1 850w Power Supply Review

Thermaltake is perhaps one of the hardest working names in the PC component world at the moment. With very little the company doesn’t do these days, they have been expanding hard into various markets looking to provide (in a very short period of time) some excellent products at affordable prices.

Put simply, if you don’t have a Thermaltake product in your system now, you probably will in the very near future!

Thermaltake Toughpower GF1

Despite looking to branch into more component markets, Thermaltake is perhaps currently best-known for their chassis designs, coolers and, of course, power supplies.

With this in mind, we take a look at the Thermaltake Toughpower GF1 PSU. As part of their ‘Toughpower’ branding, this power supply branding always comes to our review bench with a hefty (and well deserved) reputation and, quite frankly, we expect this new GF1 release to be at least as good as what we have seen to date!

Please note! – The model tested here is the 850w design. Alternative wattages from the range are available! Please visit the official Thermaltake website via the link here!

Features

Durable Chassis

Anti-Vibration Mounting System

DC to DC Design

Modular Cable Management

Side Ventilation Design

Concentrated Compression Fan Blade

100% High-Quality Japanese 105°C / 221°F Capacitors

Zero Cable Platform

Specifications

For more details specifications, please visit the official product page via the link here!

What Thermaltake Has To Say

The fully modular Toughpower GF1 series is available in 650W – 850W models and built to deliver 80 PLUS Gold efficiency. The series features a 140mm hydraulic bearing fan. Japanese capacitors. And other premium components to help deliver a continuous and stable power with an ambient temperature up to 50°C, while near silent operation and reliable performance are guaranteed. With an ample 10-year warranty, the Toughpower GF1 is able to satisfy the market. Where PC enthusiasts are looking for a premium power supply with all the latest features.

Connections

The Thermaltake Toughpower GF1 is a fully modular power supply and comes with the following power connectors. A quick glance, however, will clearly indicate that you have more than enough you would need here to hook up any (even a serious dual GPU) system.