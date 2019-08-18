Thermaltake Toughpower GF1 ARGB 750w PSU Review

Thermaltake is one of the few brands currently on the market that offers an RGB option in practically all of their system components. Most notably amongst these is their power supplies which, if you wish, can carry some pretty impress levels of RGB control.

When combined with their excellent design reputation and performance levels, it’s a nice added touch for a brand that is making remarkable strides (and efforts) to try and get your business.

Thermaltake Toughpower GF1 ARGB

As part of a brand new GF1 range, Thermaltake has included this ARGB option that has a whole host of RGB lighting features. With their (highly excellent) Riing Duo fan, it has some amazing visual effects. Effects that can work in sync with any of the major compatible motherboard manufacturers.

As a power supply, however, it does still have a job to do and, based on their track history, we’re more than sure that this is going to impress us! This power supply is, after all, Gold efficiency rated!

Please note – The model tested here is the 750w design. Alternative wattages from the range are available! Please visit the official Thermaltake website via the link here!

Features

100% High-Quality Japanese 105c/221f Capacitors

Industrial-grade protection Design

High amperage single +12V rail design

Fully modular low-profile flat black cables

750w continuous output at 50c/122f operating environment

Specifications

For more details specifications, please visit the official product page via the link here!

What Thermaltake Has To Say

Toughpower GF1 ARGB Gold Series (650W/750W/850W) is crafted by using cutting-edge technology and materials to become the fusion of aesthetics and performance. The patented 16.8 million-color Riing Duo 14 RGB fan with 18 LEDs preinstalled helps deliver brighter and stunning light effect. The meticulously designed ARGB side panels enable the light to glow through. The series supports synchronization with compatible RGB motherboards from ASUS, GIGABYTE, MSI, and ASRock for countless illumination possibilities. With the most stable but silent operation, the Toughpower GF1 ARGB Gold meets and even exceeds the demanding specification of the overclocker or enthusiastic PC user.

Connections

As this is a fully modular power supply, you can fully choose what cables you need based on the system you have. Offering a solid amount, this power supply should suit practically any system or dual GPU set-up.