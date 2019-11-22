Thermaltake Toughpower GF1 ARGB 850w PSU Review

We must admit to being pretty big fans here of Thermaltake products and particularly their power supplies. Admittedly, a power supply is rarely the ‘fanciest’ thing in your system, with Thermaltake being one of the few brands looking to change that, however, they’re definitely forcing their way into being one of the biggest and best-known manufacturers out there.

Thermaltake Toughpower GF1 ARGB Power Supply

As part of their TT Premium Edition range, the Thermaltake Toughpower GF1 ARGB comes with a lot of good and impressive features you’d want to see from a power supply. The icing on the cake, however, has to be the ARGB features that can work directly with Thermaltake’s own software or, indeed, with any ARGB compatible motherboard.

Features

100% High-quality Japanese 105c/221F capacitors

Industrial-Grade Protection Design

High Amperage Single +12V Rail Design

Fully Modular Low-Profile Flat Black Cables

850w Continuous Output at 50c/122F Operating Environment

80 Plus Gold Certified up to 90% Efficiency

10-year Warranty

Specifications

For more details specifications, please visit the official product page via the link here!

What Thermaltake Has To Say

“Toughpower GF1 ARGB Gold Series (650W/750W/850W) is crafted by using cutting-edge technology and materials to become the fusion of aesthetics and performance. The patented 16.8 million-color Riing Duo 14 ARGB fan with 18 preinstalled LED’s help deliver brighter and more stunning light effects. The meticulously designed ARGB side cover enables the light to illuminate through. The series supports synchronization with compatible RGB motherboards from ASUS, GIGABYTE, MSI, and ASRock for countless illumination possibilities. With the most stable but silent operation. The Toughpower GF1 ARGB Gold meets and even exceeds the demanding specification of the overclocker or enthusiastic PC user.”

Connections

As this is a fully modular power supply, you have the option to only utilize the cables you need. A factor which is important if cable management is a top priority in your systems build.

With a more than decent selection of cables on offer, Thermaltake has the vast majority of PC gaming systems covered here!