Thermaltake Toughpower GF1 ARGB Power Supply Review

We have a lot of love for Thermaltake here at eTeknix. While whether they’re the best in their particular component fields will always be a matter of opinion, they are one of the few manufacturers that really look to push the envelope with their products and do so on a surprisingly consistent basis.

Amongst these, however, their ‘Toughpower‘ range of power supplies are undoubtedly some of the best around at the moment.

Thermaltake Toughpower GF1 ARGB 650w

Although available in varients between 650w-850w, in this instance we will be reviewing the ‘entry’ option in the GF1 ARGB range. Namely, the 650w model.

Coming with ARGB lighting, Thermaltake is clearly sticking with their love for lighting in power supplies. Let us not forget though, this PSU still packs some impressive specifications. Among which include; gold-rated power efficiency, low ripple noise output, and fully Japanese capacitors.

All in all, it sounds pretty good. Let’s take a look at just how good it is though!

Features

Durable Chassis

Anti-Vibration Mounting System

DC to DC Design

Modular Cable Management

Side Ventilation Design

Concentrated Compression Fan Blade

100% High-Quality Japanese 105°C / 221°F Capacitors

Zero Cable Platform

10-Year Warranty!

Specifications

For more details specifications, please visit the official product page via the link here!

What Thermaltake Has To Say

“The fully modular Toughpower GF1 series is available in 650W – 850W models and built to deliver 80 PLUS Gold efficiency. The series features a 140mm hydraulic bearing fan, Japanese capacitors and other premium components to help deliver a continuous and stable power with an ambient temperature up to 50°C, while near silent operation and reliable performance are guaranteed. With an ample 10-year warranty, the Toughpower GF1 is able to satisfy the market, where PC enthusiasts are looking for a premium power supply with all the latest features.”

Connections

As this is a fully-modular power supply, one of the bonuses of this design is that you only need to fit the cables your system requires. It is, of course, important to know though that it has enough!

Well, fortunately, Thermaltake is happy to tell you all the cables you get with this particular model and, as you can see below, this power supply is more than suitable for the vast majority of gaming PCs.