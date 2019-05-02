Thermaltake Toughpower Grand RGB 750w PSU Review

1. Packaging 2. A Closer Look 3. Methodology & Testing 4. Efficiency, PFC and Voltage Regulation 5. Ripple 6. Over Power Protection and Max Wattage 7. Fan Speed 8. Final Thoughts Page 9 10. View All Pages

Thermaltake Toughpower Grand RGB 750W

Of all their power supply ranges, the ‘Toughpower’ branding of Thermaltake has always been well worthy of the name. Why? Well, they’re designed as one of their higher-tier power supply products that offers exceptional performance while also more than a few aesthetic touches with their RGB lighting effects.

With this in mind, we take a closer look at the Thermaltake Toughpower Grand RGB. A 750w power supply that comes with ‘gold rated’ efficiency and, as you’d expect from Thermaltake, some RGB lighting to put the icing on the cake!

Coming with sync capability for all major motherboard manufacturers, are you ready for the light show?

Features

High amperage single +12V rail design

Provides continuous output at 40c

80 PLUS Gold certified up to 90% efficiency

Patented 256 colours ‘Riing’ 14 RGB memory fan with five lighting modes, built-in memory and RGB sync function

100% high-quality Japanese 105c/221F capacitors

Fully modular low-profile flat black cables

750w continuous power output at 50c/122F operating environment

Smart Zero fan

10-Year Warranty!

Specifications

What Thermaltake Has to Say

Thermaltake, as the pioneer who incorporates RGB lights into PSU, has launched the Thermaltake Toughpower Grand RGB Gold Series, coming with a pre-installed, patented Riing 14 RGB fan with 5 lighting modes to choose from and built-in memory.



Featuring capacities ranging from 650W to 850W and 80 PLUS Gold certification, Toughpower Grand RGB Series adopts the highest quality components and fully modular design that always accommodate any mainstream build under any circumstances. – Thermaltake Official Product Website

Connections

Being a fully modular power supply, and one with a decent amount of power output, you are given more than enough cables to hook up any above-average gaming PC.

The cables themselves are nice and flexible while also providing a decent length. In other words, unless you have an unusually huge chassis, these should be perfect for you!