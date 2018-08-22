Thermaltake Toughpower Grand RGB Sync Edition PSU Review

Introduction

Toughpower Grand

In the last few months, we have certainly got to see our fair share of Thermaltake products. It’s fantastic that a brand so reasonably new to the UK market is making such a big such influence already. We have seen a wide variety of their power supplies and to date and so far we have never failed to be impressed with both the performance they offer and also the excellent prices.

In addition to this, just in case that wasn’t enough, they also have a fantastically wide range suiting all needs be it low or high power, modular or non-modular and even the power efficiency ratings. One thing, however, that Thermaltake really like to push with their power supplies is their fantastic RGB lighting effects. Being one of the few companies to ever look into this technology on a PSU, they like to push it and push it hard.

With this in mind, we take a look at the brand new Thermaltake Toughpower Grand Series RGB Sync Edition 850w power supply. While this isn’t the first power supply that Thermaltake has provided with RGB lighting (trust me – they have made a lot of them) this is, however, the first that incorporates RGB sync capability. With compatibility with MSI, ASUS and Gigabyte motherboards, they have also made sure to cover all of the bases.

While we do love a bit of RGB lighting, it is important to not overlook the fact that this is a gold-rated 850w power supply. Let us, therefore, put this under our microscope to see if this could be a fantastic option for your system.

Features

With the Thermaltake Toughpower Grand Series RGB Sync Edition providing all 850w of power through a single +12V rail, this power supply is already ticking the right boxes. In addition to this, the other key features of the product include;

80 Plus Gold Certified Up to 90% Efficiency.

Patented 256 colours riing 14 RGB fan with five lighting modes, built-in memory and RGB sync function.

100% high quality Japanese 105c/221F capacitors.

Fully modular low-profile flat black cables.

850w continuous output at 50c/122F operating environment.

For a list of all compatible motherboards for the RGB Sync capability, you can check that information out in the link here!

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official Thermaltake Toughpower Grand Series RGB Sync Edition 850w product page here.

What Thermaltake Had to Say

“Built to deliver 80 PLUS Gold efficiency, Toughpower Grand RGB Gold (RGB Sync Edition) Series comes with capacities ranging from 650W to 850W. The preinstalled patented 256-color Riing 14 RGB fan allows 5 lighting modes and built-in memory function, and permits more custom RGB lighting possibilities thanks to the light synchronization with enthusiasts’ favorite RGB capable motherboard brands, including ASUS, GIGABYTE, msi, BIOSTAR and ASRock. Constructed with premium components and ample 10-year warranty, this fully modular member’s near silent operation, trouble free installation and reliable performance have made itself satisfy the market where users are looking for a stylish power supply with advanced features and aesthetic appeal.” – Thermaltake

Cabling