Thermaltake Toughpower iRGB PLUS 1000w PSU Review

Thermaltake Toughpower iRGB 1000w

We must admit that over recent years, we have become pretty huge fans of Thermaltake. Despite being a reasonable new brand, the company has been working hard to get an impressively extensive range of products on the market.

With the Thermaltake Toughpower iRGB PLUS, however, we have something more than a little special.

Essentially acting as their brand-new flagship power supply, this carries more than just the RGB bells and whistles that many of their previous designs included. Oh no, this takes is to a whole other level!

Offering featuring such as smart power management and even the ability to control it via various apps, this is, without a doubt, one of the most technologically impressive power supplies currently on the market.

Features

1000w continuous output at 50c/122F operating environment.

80PLUS Gold Efficiency Rating

32-bit microcontroller unit design.

Smart zero fan: Ensures zero noise when the PSU operates below 30% working load.

100% high-quality Japanese 105c/221F capacitors.

Industrial-grade protection design: Over voltage/over power/under voltage/over current/over temperature/short circuit protection.

Compatible with Razer Chroma & Amazon Alexa

10 Year Warranty!

Specifications

What Thermaltake Has To Say

Toughpower iRGB PLUS Gold Series (750W/850W/1000W) is the first lineup that packs the patented 16.8 million-colour Riing Duo 14 RGB fan with 18 addressable LEDs preinstalled to provide various illumination options. Features premium components to help deliver a continuous and stable power with ambient temperature up to 50°C. The series supports Smart Power Management, so users get to digitally control the lighting and manage PSU/PC anywhere while staying green. They also work with TT RGB PLUS software, Amazon Alexa and Razer Chroma for countless customizable lighting possibilities. – Thermaltake Official Product Website



Connections

As this is a modular power supply, specifically one that has been designed with high-performance as a key factor in the design, you are given a huge range of cables to help you connect up your system.

Given the number you are provided with, this should make the Thermaltake Toughpower iRGB suitable for any type of gaming or professional PC system.

The cabling itself has a nice, firm, but also flexible feel to it which should make management an absolute doddle.