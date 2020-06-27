Thermaltake TOUGHRAM RGB 4600MHz DDR4 Memory Review

We love the current crop of memory from Thermaltake. They’ve really put that premium stamp on the range and we’re not the only ones who’ve noticed. It’s becoming a popular choice in high-end PC builds, mods, and beyond. I loved the 3600 MHz kits that we tested about 7 months ago, and then there was their water-cooled DDR4 kit last year. Now they’re back again with the speed-focused 4600 MHz kit that’s sure to put a smile on all you memory speed freaks faces.

Thermaltake TOUGHRAM RGB 4600MHz DDR4 Memory

The new memory is ticking all the right boxes for the modern PC enthusiast. There’s a relentless focus on RGB technology, cramming in 10 super bright addressable LEDs into each model. You get true 16.8 million colours so you can fine-tune the effects, fades, transitions, colours, brightness and all of it to make your own custom design. Or just set it to solid purple and leave it as I would, it’s your call. Plus you get flagship quality components, construction and some really slick real-time monitoring feature for temperature, frequency and performance.

Features