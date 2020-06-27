Thermaltake TOUGHRAM RGB 4600MHz DDR4 Memory Review
Peter Donnell / 7 seconds ago
We love the current crop of memory from Thermaltake. They’ve really put that premium stamp on the range and we’re not the only ones who’ve noticed. It’s becoming a popular choice in high-end PC builds, mods, and beyond. I loved the 3600 MHz kits that we tested about 7 months ago, and then there was their water-cooled DDR4 kit last year. Now they’re back again with the speed-focused 4600 MHz kit that’s sure to put a smile on all you memory speed freaks faces.
Thermaltake TOUGHRAM RGB 4600MHz DDR4 Memory
The new memory is ticking all the right boxes for the modern PC enthusiast. There’s a relentless focus on RGB technology, cramming in 10 super bright addressable LEDs into each model. You get true 16.8 million colours so you can fine-tune the effects, fades, transitions, colours, brightness and all of it to make your own custom design. Or just set it to solid purple and leave it as I would, it’s your call. Plus you get flagship quality components, construction and some really slick real-time monitoring feature for temperature, frequency and performance.
Features
- 16.8M RGB color across 10 super-bright addressable LEDs for stunning RGB illumination
- TT RGB PLUS, TT AI Voice Control, Razer Chroma, and Amazon Alexa RGB sync compatible
- 10-layer PCB construction for enhanced overclocking performance and stability
- High-performance brushed aluminum heat spreader for optimal heat dissipation
- Real-time temperature, frequency and performance monitoring.
- 5V Motherboard RGB sync ready
- Intel XMP 2.0 ready
- Limited lifetime warranty