Thermaltake TOUGHRAM RGB White Edition DDR4 Now Available

Thermaltake released their fantastic looking TOUGHRAM a few weeks ago. We actually reviewed it here on eTeknix and couldn’t have been more impressed. Well, that was until today! The Thermaltake TOUGHRAM RGB DDR4 Memory Series now comes in a white edition, along with new frequencies of 3,200 MHz and 3,600 MHz 2 x 8 GB. It looked good with the black and chrome, but I’ll be damned if this isn’t one of the best looking white kits on the market today!

Thermaltake TOUGHRAM RGB White Edition DDR4

TOUGHRAM is supported by Intel and AMD platforms and features 10-layer PCB construction, 2oz copper inner layers and 10μ gold fingers, the TOUGHRAM RGB white edition is not only visually appealing but is also high in performance. The TOUGHRAM RGB White Edition is built with a premium fine coating that reveals true elegance from inside out.

Tightly-Screened ICs

Memory chips are thoroughly-screened to provide optimal frequency and response time performance.

2oz Copper PCB

Specially optimized 10-layer PCB with 2oz copper inner layer provides enhanced electrical conduction to deliver uncompromised speed and reliability for maximum overclocking performance.

High-Quality Gold Fingers

Use of 10μ gold fingers for enhanced durability and high wear resistance.

Aluminium Heat Spreader

Use of brushed aluminium heat spreader delivers exceptional heat dissipation to meet high-performance needs.

Illuminate and Impress

10 super-bright addressable LEDs deliver 16.8M full-spectrum RGB colour with dynamic lighting effects to bring your gaming system to life.

TT RGB PLUS Ecosystem

Light up your system with almost limitless possibilities and synchronize your TT RGB PLUS compatible products (CPU/VGA water blocks, AIO CPU coolers, PSUs, LED strips, gaming keyboards, headsets, mice and mousepads) to create an RGB ecosystem that is truly unique to you.

Motherboard RGB Sync Ready

Designed to synchronize with ASUS Aura Sync, GIGABYTE RGB Fusion, MSI Mystic Light Sync and ASRock Polychrome. Supports motherboards equipped with 5 V addressable RGB header, allowing you to control lighting effects directly from the above-mentioned software without installing any extra lighting software or controllers. For more details, please visit ASUS, GIGABYTE, MSI and ASRock official websites

Intel XMP 2.0 Ready

Overclock with ease and optimize system stability with a simple setting. For more information, visit the product pages of the 3200 MHz and 3600 MHz variants.