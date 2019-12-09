Thermaltake ToughRAM Z-ONE RGB RAM Released

Thermaltake has just unleashed its latest DDR4 memory kit to the world. The Thermaltake TOUGHRAM Z-ONE RGB DDR4 Memory Kit! It’ll be available with a speed of 3,200 MHz and comes with wide support for both Intel and AMD platforms.

The TOUGHRAM Z-ONE RGB is just like previous Thermaltake RAM kits, and uses the same high-performance components, such as tightly-selected memory chips, a 2oz copper inner layer and 10μ gold connections for high resistance.

Check out our review of the Thermaltake Toughram RGB DDR4 here.

RGB

Of course, it features plenty of RGB customisation with “over 25 lighting modes” and has smart monitor features for temperatures, frequency and performance. This includes their advanced lighting engine, which works with Amazon Alexa, TT software. Of course, it’s 5v addressable too so it’ll work with ASUS Aura Sync, GIGABYTE RGB Fusion, MSI Mystic Light Sync and ASRock Polychrome software and motherboards. It uses 10 super-bright addressable LEDs to deliver 16.8M full-spectrum RGB colour.

Price and Availability

Thermaltake TOUGHRAM Z-ONE DDR4 Memory Kit 3,200 MHz is now available with an MSRP of $89.99 USD on ttpremium.com. Thermaltake TOUGHRAM Z-ONE RGB DDR4 Memory Kit is backed by a limited lifetime warranty for the RAM, and supported by the Thermaltake worldwide customer service and technical support network.

For more information, visit the product page.