Thermaltake Unveils the AH T200 Micro Chassis

Thermaltake, a leading PC DIY premium brand for Cooling, Gaming Gear, and Enthusiast Memory solutions, has announced that the AH T200 Micro Chassis is now ready for sale. Coming in both black and white versions, the AH T200 is a compact version of the AH T600; for those looking for a smaller sized, non-conventional chassis, this is the case you will desire to have.

The entire chassis is forged with a sturdy, air-force style architecture, with three 3mm tempered glass windows at the front-top panel and solid side vents on each end. Its dismantlable modular design allows users to create their own style and mod as they please. Unlike traditional micro chassis’ rectangular structure, the AH T200 was uniquely designed to maintain great expandability with a smaller footprint. If you’ retrying to stand out from other PC builds but struggling with space, the AH T200 will be the best option to fulfill your needs.

Thermaltake AH T200 Micro Chassis

The AH T200 is constructed with steel and five tempered glass panels. It comes with three 3mm tempered glass windows on the front-top panel, allowing users to show off their PC components, and two 4mm hinged door side panels enable users to display their components as they please while the open rear end allows extensive expandability and modding possibilities.

The I/O Ports of the AH T200 Micro Chassis features one USB 3.1 (Gen 2) Type C, two USB 3.0,one HD Audio, rest button, and a stylish power button providing direct access when needed. In addition, the AH T200 can support up to two 140mm fans at the front and on the top. For CPU AIO liquid cooling, it can hold up to one 240mm or 280mm AIO liquid cooler at the front.

Where Can I Learn More?

The Thermaltake AH T200Micro Chassis is available for purchase via the Thermaltake worldwide network of authorized retailers and distributors. It is backed by a three-year warranty and supported by the Thermaltake worldwide customer service and technical support network. – If you do, therefore, want to learn more about this new and unique chassis design, you can check out the official product website links below:

