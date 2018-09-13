Thermaltake Unveils Versa J Series & V200 TG RGB Chassis

Plenty of Thermaltake Cases to Choose From

Thermaltake is working overtime and is constantly expanding their chassis lineup. This week they are announcing not one, but five new cases. Four of which belong to the new Versa J-series line. This Versa J Series includes the J22, J23, J24, and J25 TG RGB Edition. Furthermore, they are also introducing the V200 TG RGB Edition mid-tower chassis. These are also available in non-RGB variants which cost less.

Other than having an RGB LED option, all these cases also come with tempered glass side panels. This has become a standard now in the chassis world, making each unit look more elegant than the typical acrylic window side panel. The cases vary in aesthetic design at the front, giving users a choice with what suits their tastes.

Since all of these cases share the same internals, they all can house up to 3x 3.5″, and 2x 2.5″ drives. In terms of component clearance, maximum CPU cooler height is 160mm, while maximum video card length support is up to 350mm.

What Kind of Cooling Options are Available in These Cases?

For ventilation, the J22 TG RGB comes with three built-in 120mm 12V RGB fans. Two of these are at the front and one is at the rear.

Meanwhile, the J23, J24, J25, and V200 TG RGB come with three built-in 120mm 12V RGB front fans. These are RGB fans are dual-mode controllable either via the I/O port RGB button or the synchronization with enthusiasts’ favorite RGB capable motherboards. This includes brands such as Asus, Gigabyte, MSI, ASRock, and Biostar.

All of these are also fully compatible with Thermaltake’s stable of LCS liquid cooling certified products.

