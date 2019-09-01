Thermaltake UX100 ARGB Air CPU Cooler Review

Thermaltake is a brand that has been working very hard in recent years to release a solid range of components that can suit (pretty much) any conceivable need or requirement for your PC build. Be it performance, RGB lighting, price or a combination of these factors!

Thermaltake UX100

The Thermaltake UX100 is a brand new low-profile air cooler release that looks to combine solid performance with some excellent RGB lighting effects. Unlike many of its competitors, however, the UX100 offers full motherboard RGB sync capability which, for a cooler at this low price level, makes it certainly very different indeed!

Features

Supports RGB LED 5V sync, ASUS, Gigabyte, MSI and ASROCK

Built-in ARGB LEDs offer the best lighting effects.

Support up to 65w

120mm quiet-fan

15 LED lights

9 high airflow blade design for high cooling performance

Long-life hydraulic bearing for reliable and silent operation

Universal Intel/AMD socket compatibility

Technical Information

For more in-depth specifications, please visit the official product page via the link here!

What Does Thermaltake Have To Say?

Thermaltake UX100 ARGB Lighting CPU Cooler features 9-high air flow blade, hydraulic bearing, and 16.8 million colors of 15 ARGB LEDs that is ready to sync 5V RGB enabled motherboards from ASUS, ASRock, GIGABYTE and MSI. Switching the customized lighting effect easily and get the ultimate gaming experience.

Exterior Packaging

As this is quite a small cooler, the packaging is more than reflective of that with it being no more than 3″ in height. In terms of this somewhat restricted size, however, Thermaltake has still managed to put all of the key information onto it.

With a clear image of the cooler to the front and rear, the sides are left open for the key features and specifications. While they’re not exactly as eye-catching as the front or back (which is a lot more colourful), you are told everything you could want to know about this cooler. All, in addition, in a style that is very easy on the eye.

Accessories!

The Thermaltake UX100 has a ‘push-pin’ style installation method and, as such, unlike many air coolers you’re not greeted to masses of parts!

You are provided with the mounting ‘ring’, a sachet of thermal paste, the push pins (to mount the cooler) and an instruction manual. We’ll discuss the installation process in more detail later in the review!