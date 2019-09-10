Thermaltake UX200 Air CPU Cooler Review

If you’re looking for an inexpensive cooling solution for your system, then we’re not going to deny that it’s a very crowded market you’re in. For less than £35, there are a lot of manufacturers vying for your business and being as diplomatic as possible, a significant portion of some of these products would be better suited in a bin rather than attached to a CPU.

Thermaltake, however, has always looked and prided themselves on providing quality products to suit any need, requirement or budget. Put simply, if you see their name on the box, you know straight away you’re getting something decent!

Thermaltake UX200

The Thermaltake UX200 represents (on the surface) a fairly standard single fan air cooler. That is, however, only scratching the surface. With some amazing aesthetics and, in particular, ARGB lighting effects that can run with any compatible motherboard, this is a huge step up from your standard entry-level cooler!

Features

Supports RGB LED 5V sync, ASUS, Gigabyte, MSI and ASROCK

Built-in ARGB LEDs offer the best lighting effects.

4 x high-performance copper U-shape cooling pipes support up to 130w

120mm quiet-fan

15 LED lights

9 high airflow blade design for high cooling performance

Long-life hydraulic bearing for reliable and silent operation

Universal Intel/AMD socket compatibility

Technical Information

For more in-depth specifications, please visit the official product page via the link here!

What Does Thermaltake Have To Say?

“UX200 ARGB Lighting CPU Cooler comes with the high air flow blades and U-shape copper heatpipes. Built-in ARGB LEDs delivers a vibrant lighting effect that also supports motherboard sync. Compatible with universal Intel and AMD socket.“

Exterior Packaging

Despite this being a relatively small cooler, Thermaltake has used every inch of the packaging to tell you all that you need to know. The front goes big and bold with a strong image of the cooler with those RGB effects in full flow. In addition to this, you are also given some of the more notable key details surrounding the UX200.

The rear packaging gives you a number of further images of the product from various angles and, in addition, more details on the coolers features.

Finally, the side gives you a full specification list giving you all the key information such as dimensions, socket compatibility and airflow etc.

Taking the packaging as a whole, Thermaltake has utilised every inch with good and clear information while also making it all very easy and pleasant on the eye.

Accessories!

With the Thermaltake UX200 having a ‘push-pin’ style installation method, there is very little in terms of parts or accessories. You are provided with the ring mounting tool, some thermal paste within a sachet, two mounts for the fan and the push-pins to get this fitted to your motherboard.

In addition to the above, you are also given a manual which has some nice, clear and concise instructions on how to get this fitted to your system. In terms of the installation itself (and how that went), there will be more on that later in the review.