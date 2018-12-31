Thermaltake V-RTX 2070 Block for ASUS ROG Now Available

RGB LED Waterblock for RTX 2070 ASUS ROG Cards

Thermaltake has now begun listing a full cover water block for NVIDIA‘s latest GeForce RTX 2070 video card. Specifically, for the ASUS ROG RTX 2070 graphics cards.

According to Thermaltake, the Pacific V-RTX 2070 Plus for ASUS ROG combines style with functionality. It does so by having comprehensive RGB LED lighting and easy to install mounting mechanism. In fact, the company claims that it does not require any specialized tool to mount at all.

The block has a CNC machined copper base and has a 0.5mm internal fin construction block. This allows the coolant to flow directly over all the critical areas and is ideal for high-flow systems.

The water block’s 16.8M RGB LED supports TT RGB Plus software and synchronizes with ASUS, GIGABYTE, MSI, ASRock motherboard RGB software. The package even includes a hardware RGB LED controller box in case you do not have a compatible motherboard to plug it into.

How Much is the Thermaltake V-RTX 2070 Plus for ASUS ROG Waterblock?

The waterblock is now available via the TTPremium website for $179.99 USD. It should also be available soon from partner retailers carrying Thermaltake related products worldwide.