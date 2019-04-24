Thermaltake Versa J24 TG ARGB Mid-Tower Case Review

Versa J24 TG ARGB

The latest chassis from Thermaltake may not be one of their biggest. However, for a compact chassis, they’ve worked hard to pack in quite a lot of features. At just under £80, it’s noticeably more expensive than the stock J24 chassis that costs around £50. Of course, while you pay a lot more, you get a lot more too. The “ARGB” in the name is a dead giveaway, as this case comes packed with four fans out of the box. Three of those fans are addressable RGB and even have the included hub for ease of use.

What Else Does it Come With? Quite a lot actually, which you would expect at this price, albeit not all of this would be expect on such a compact chassis design either.

3 Built-in 120mm 5V ARGB LED Fans

The J24 ARGB edition comes with three 120mm 5V ARGB LED front fans featuring 9 addressable LEDs, hydraulic bearings, and 16.8 million-colour illumination to guarantee high airflow and some awesome lighting modes. The 5V ARGB LED fans can be controlled using a simple interface built into the I/O panel that cycles through 7 different lighting modes and a range of different colour options or through your motherboard software.

Built-in PSU Cover

With a built-in power supply cover, the J24 TG ARGB features plenty of ventilation holes to keep your power supply cool while also hiding away all those cables.

Tempered Glass Window

The left side of the J24 TG ARGB features a full-length 4mm thick tempered glass panel, which is more durable and less prone to scratches and dust than acrylic panels. The tempered glass window is designed to slide into place and can be attached firmly with just two screws at the rear of the panel.

Superior Hardware Support

Don’t skimp on the power – the J24 TG ARGB gives you all the space you need for high-end hardware. It can fit a tower CPU cooler with a maximum height of 160mm, a dual expansion slot VGA cards of up to 330mm in length, and a power supply with length of up to 160mm.

Excellent Cooling Capability

The J24 TG ARGB is designed to make the most of that mesh front panel, whether you prefer air cooling or liquid. It comes fitted with one exhaust fan at the rear and three 5V ARGB fans in the front, but you can also comfortably fit two more 120/140mm fans at the top. If you prefer liquid cooling, you can fit a 360mm radiator behind the front panel and comfortably cool your internals that way.

What Thermaltake Had to Say

“Built for those who need all the cooling their case can handle, the Versa J24 TG ARGB is custom built for what the very best tempered glass and mesh panelling have to offer. As a bonus style point, the J24 ARGB comes with three 120mm 5V ARGB LED front fans which are addressable to deliver 16.8 million-colour RGB illumination and awesome ventilation.” – Thermaltake



