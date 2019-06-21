Thermaltake View 23 TG ARGB PC Case Review

Thermaltake

There’s certainly no shortage of tempered-glass and RGB equipped PC cases right now. However, Thermaltake is looking to put in a little extra attention to detail to stand out from the crowd. With its curvy front panel design and four high-quality pre-installed fans, it certainly has some appeal. Of course, three of those fans are addressable RGB, so you customisation lovers will be able to really match up the colour to your liking.

It’s hardly all ARGB and no go either, with the ability to house a competent ATX system. Throw in a PSU shroud, huge GPU clearance, good radiator support, dust filters, and plenty more. It certainly sounds great on paper… erm, screen. However, I think it’s time to go take a look at the real chassis and see if it lives up to the fantastic specifications.

Features

Tempered Glass

Three Addressable RGB Fans + 1 Non-RGB Fan

Built-in lighting controller

Motherboard RGB Sync (ASUS, Gigabyte, MSI, and ASRock)

PSU Shroud

Magnetic Dust Filters

Up to 360mm Radiator Support

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, hardware support, and radiator compatibility, please check the official product page here.

What Thermaltake Had to Say