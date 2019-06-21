Thermaltake View 23 TG ARGB PC Case Review
Peter Donnell / 20 mins ago
Thermaltake
There’s certainly no shortage of tempered-glass and RGB equipped PC cases right now. However, Thermaltake is looking to put in a little extra attention to detail to stand out from the crowd. With its curvy front panel design and four high-quality pre-installed fans, it certainly has some appeal. Of course, three of those fans are addressable RGB, so you customisation lovers will be able to really match up the colour to your liking.
It’s hardly all ARGB and no go either, with the ability to house a competent ATX system. Throw in a PSU shroud, huge GPU clearance, good radiator support, dust filters, and plenty more. It certainly sounds great on paper… erm, screen. However, I think it’s time to go take a look at the real chassis and see if it lives up to the fantastic specifications.
Features
- Tempered Glass
- Three Addressable RGB Fans + 1 Non-RGB Fan
- Built-in lighting controller
- Motherboard RGB Sync (ASUS, Gigabyte, MSI, and ASRock)
- PSU Shroud
- Magnetic Dust Filters
- Up to 360mm Radiator Support
Specifications
For in-depth specifications, hardware support, and radiator compatibility, please check the official product page here.
What Thermaltake Had to Say
“The View 23 Tempered Glass ARGB Edition mid-tower chassis synchronized with motherboard features streamlined front panel structure, one durable 4mm thick left tempered glass window, three 120mm 5V addressable ARGB LED front fans, one 120mm standard rear fan and a built-in power supply cover for clean cable management. The front ARGB fans are addressable to deliver 16.8 million-color RGB illumination and unparalleled ventilation. This model comes ready to sync with RGB capable motherboards from Asus, Gigabyte, MSI and ASRock. It also supports the latest PC hardware, including the most advanced graphics cards, and air/liquid cooling solutions. Build your ultimate dream rig with Thermaltake View 23 TG ARGB Edition!” – Thermaltake