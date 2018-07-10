Thermaltake View 32 TG Edition Chassis Review
Peter Donnell / 2 hours ago
Thermaltake has been unleashing a lot of new chassis products this year. Of course, that’s not uncommon for Thermaltake, as they already have a pretty significant range in this market, and that’s not counting their cooling, PSU, and peripheral products! The View 32 is the latest in their range to get the tempered glass and RGB treatment. I know glass and RGB aren’t for everyone, and the market is saturated right now. However, there’s plenty of options out there without it, and right now it seems price is the big battleground for these two “premium” features. So let’s dive in and take a closer look at what Thermaltake has to offer!
Features
- 2 Accessible 2.5” + 2 Hidden 3.5” + 1 Hidden 2.5” Drive Bays
- Three 120mm Riing RGB Fan Included
- Support Mini ITX, Micro ATX, ATX Motherboard
- I/O Port: USB 3.0 x 2, USB 2.0 x 2, HD Audio x 1, RGB Switch x 1
- CPU Cooler Height: 160mm
- VGA Length: 400mm
- PSU Length: 220mm
Specifications
For in-depth specifications, please visit the official Thermaltake product page here.
What Thermaltake Had to Say
“Thermaltake has merged beauty and performance into the design of View 32 Tempered Glass RGB Edition mid-tower chassis. Constructed with four premium-quality 4mm thick tempered glass windows (top, front, left and right) for a direct view of the inner system and excellent chassis security. Three built-in 120mm Riing LED RGB fans (two at the front and one at the rear side) deliver RGB illumination and optimum ventilation. Its unparalleled expandability for the latest PC hardware and liquid cooling solutions satisfies the market where users have opted for stylish PC chassis with advanced features and aesthetic appeal.” – Thermaltake