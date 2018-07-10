Thermaltake View 32 TG Edition Chassis Review

View 32 TG Edition

Thermaltake has been unleashing a lot of new chassis products this year. Of course, that’s not uncommon for Thermaltake, as they already have a pretty significant range in this market, and that’s not counting their cooling, PSU, and peripheral products! The View 32 is the latest in their range to get the tempered glass and RGB treatment. I know glass and RGB aren’t for everyone, and the market is saturated right now. However, there’s plenty of options out there without it, and right now it seems price is the big battleground for these two “premium” features. So let’s dive in and take a closer look at what Thermaltake has to offer!

Features

2 Accessible 2.5” + 2 Hidden 3.5” + 1 Hidden 2.5” Drive Bays

Three 120mm Riing RGB Fan Included

Support Mini ITX, Micro ATX, ATX Motherboard

I/O Port: USB 3.0 x 2, USB 2.0 x 2, HD Audio x 1, RGB Switch x 1

CPU Cooler Height: 160mm

VGA Length: 400mm

PSU Length: 220mm

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official Thermaltake product page here.

What Thermaltake Had to Say