Thermaltake View 37 RGB Mid-Tower Chassis Review

View 37 RGB

Thermaltake is well known for their large and outlandish chassis designs, and today is no exception. Their new View 37 RGB Edition Mid-Tower is pretty bonkers. It’s certain to attract the attention of those who love unique designs that show off your system’s hardware.

Deploying a tempered glass front panel, a funky side panel window that stretches over the top of the chassis, RGB fans, and more, it’s certainly “out-there” regarding design. It’s certainly capable of housing some impressive hardware, and it’s got a price tag that puts it in the higher end of the market. Of course, everything can sound great on paper, but how does it hold up in the real world? Let’s find out!

Features

Large side window, tool-free installation, cable management

3x 14cm Riing Plus RGB LED high-performance case fan with software (all 12 LEDs can be individually controlled via them digital fan control/ software)

I/ O connections 2x USB 3.0 and 2x USB 2.0

CPU cooler max. Height: 180mm, PSU max. Length: 220mm, VGA max. Length: 410mm (without front fan), motherboards: E-ATX

LCS Ready, Modular Ready HDD bays: accessible: 3x 3.5 “or 2.5” (HDD cage), concealed: 8x 2.5 “or 4x 3.5”, expansion slots 8 + 2

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official product page here.

What Thermaltake Had to Say