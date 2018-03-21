Thermaltake View 37 RGB Mid-Tower Chassis Review
Peter Donnell / 2 hours ago
View 37 RGB
Thermaltake is well known for their large and outlandish chassis designs, and today is no exception. Their new View 37 RGB Edition Mid-Tower is pretty bonkers. It’s certain to attract the attention of those who love unique designs that show off your system’s hardware.
Deploying a tempered glass front panel, a funky side panel window that stretches over the top of the chassis, RGB fans, and more, it’s certainly “out-there” regarding design. It’s certainly capable of housing some impressive hardware, and it’s got a price tag that puts it in the higher end of the market. Of course, everything can sound great on paper, but how does it hold up in the real world? Let’s find out!
Features
- Large side window, tool-free installation, cable management
- 3x 14cm Riing Plus RGB LED high-performance case fan with software (all 12 LEDs can be individually controlled via them digital fan control/ software)
- I/ O connections 2x USB 3.0 and 2x USB 2.0
- CPU cooler max. Height: 180mm, PSU max. Length: 220mm, VGA max. Length: 410mm (without front fan), motherboards: E-ATX
- LCS Ready, Modular Ready HDD bays: accessible: 3x 3.5 “or 2.5” (HDD cage), concealed: 8x 2.5 “or 4x 3.5”, expansion slots 8 + 2
Specifications
For in-depth specifications, please visit the official product page here.
What Thermaltake Had to Say
“Thermaltake View 37 RGB Edition mid-tower chassis manifests the latest technology advancement and captivating aesthetics. Involves a gull-wing window panel to allow a view from more than just one angle; features 3 built-in Riing Plus 140mm Hardware Control fans to deliver 256-color RGB illumination and unparalleled ventilation, and up to two 200mm fan installation upgrade option. With an included Riing Plus RGB controller and PCI controller, this E-ATX tower permits more custom RGB lighting possibilities thanks to the light synchronization with enthusiasts’ favourite RGB capable motherboard brands, including Asus, Gigabyte and MSI. Supporting the latest PC hardware and liquid cooling solutions has made View 37 satisfy the market where users are looking for a stylish PC chassis with advanced features and aesthetic appeal.” – Thermaltake