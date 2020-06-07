Thermaltake View 51 TG ARGB Full-Tower Case Review

Thermaltake is no stranger to enormous PC cases, in fact, they’ve got quite a strong reputation for them. Actually, a tracking number from Thermaltake usually fills me with dread, because it often means a bloody enormous box is about to arrive. I do love a good full-tower PC case though, the freedom you have to go completely nuts on the interior is inspiring. Then again, even for a fairly simple build, it’s nice to have all that extra elbow room and bigger airflow. Either way, you can’t go far wrong with a full-tower.

Thermaltake View 51 TG ARGB Full-Tower Case

It’s certainly well equipped, and given the overall size and price of it, you would expect as much. It features two pre-installed 200mm fans in the front, as well as a 120mm fan in the rear. However, it’ll support a huge amount more, with support for 13 x 120mm, 6 x 140mm or 4 x 200mm fans. Of course, that also extends to impressive liquid cooling and radiator support also.

The built-in fans are crammed full of ARGB lighting effects, plus you get an ARGB light bar in the front panel and it’s all 5v ARGB, with support for all major motherboards. There’s even a built-in ARGB controller, allowing you to control colour, modes, etc, without external software or hardware support.

Beyond that, you get E-ATX motherboard support, room for enormous graphics cards, loads of storage mounts, ridiculous amounts of cable routing space and so much more. So, let’s grab the big box it came in and take a closer look!

Features

LIGHT UP THE SYSTEM – 2 Pre-installed 200mm 5V Motherboard Sync ARGB fans + ARGB light bar at front panel (Sync with Asus Gigabyte MSI ASRock Biostar that has 5V addressable RGB header)

– Control light via I/O port button (27 LED modes/7 Colors) or via 5V ARGB Sync motherboard RBG software 27 LED MODES via I/O PORT – Wave mode/ Flow mode/ RGB lighting (single color)/ Radar mode (Red yellow green Cyan blue White Purple)/ Breath mode (8 Colors)/ Full Lighted mode/ Single Color mode (7 Colors)/ Light Off

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official product page here.

What Thermaltake Had to Say