Thermaltake View 71 TG Snow Edition Case Review

/ 3 hours ago

Tired of your PC case just being a boring statement of black plastic and various bits of dust from under your desk? Then Thermaltake is here to help. Their latest “LOOK AT ME” PC case is the View 71 TG Snow Edition. This isn’t a chassis you tuck out of sight and mind. The View 71 is a true showcase that you’ll want up on your desktop or at least somewhere more prominent that a dusty corner.

Thermaltake View 71 TG Snow Edition

It features four tempered glass panels. Full-size glass panels adorn the left and right sides, so you can really show off your hardware. However, you won’t be left without a view elsewhere, thanks to front and top glass to really show off your fans, radiators and other hardware. Of course, all this will come complemented by their lovely 140mm Riiing RGB fans, housed in a while “snow edition” chassis. With E-ATX support, extensive radiator support, and room for some beastly sized hardware, it should be the start of something special.

Features

  • 5mm Thick Tempered Glass Window
  • Tool-Free Installation
  • Supports Motherboards up to Standard E-ATX
  • Riser GPU Support Bracket
  • AIO/DIY Liquid Cooling Capable
  • Vertical Radiator View
  • 2 X USB 3.0, 2 X USB 2.0
  • Includes 2x Thermaltake Riing 14 LED Fans

What Thermaltake Had to Say

“Designed to expand the legacy of the View Series lineup, the View 71 Tempered Glass Snow Edition Full Tower Chassis features unrivaled cooling support and expandability surrounded in tempered glass for a one of a kind view. Swing open full window tempered glass panels for easy access with all panels properly spaced for optimal airflow. Preinstalled with two 140mm Riing fans, Vertical GPU mount and 3-Way radiator support for today’s PC hardware demands, the only limitation is your imagination.” – Thermaltake

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official product page here.

