Thermaltake Water 3.0 ARGB Sync 360 AIO CPU Cooler Review

Introduction

Thermaltake Water 3.0 ARGB Sync

Thermaltake is, perhaps, one of our most favourite brands here at eTeknix. That isn’t necessarily because of one specific thing, but as a relative newcomer to the ‘Western’ market, they have been working really hard over the last few years to provide a significant number of quality products at a highly affordable price. This ranges from coolers to power supplies and most recently they even got involved in RAM and keyboards. If you haven’t heard or encountered a Thermaltake product to date, I can guarantee you will in the near future!

When it comes to their coolers, however, Thermaltake loves to put a strong emphasis on performance and their RGB lighting. The Thermaltake Water 3.0 360, however, is something a bit special. This brand new 360 AIO liquid cooler provides some of the strongest performance seen from a Thermaltake cooler to date. In addition, the ARGB Sync capability also provides some of the (arguably) strongest RGB lighting effects (and user control) on the market.

This is a package that really tries to hit the mark on a lot of key points. Just how successfully does it manage that though? – Let’s find out!

Features

16.8 million colour RGB spectrum

Supports ASUS, Gigabyte, MSI and ASRock 5V motherboard RGB sync.

Control RGB lighting with one specifically engineered ARGB controller.

High-performance copper base plate accelerates the heat conductivity.

High static pressure design for radiator cooling.

High-reliability low profile pump provides quick liquid circulation.

What Does Thermaltake Have To Say?

“Thermaltake Water 3.0 360 ARGB Sync Edition comes with three 120 mm fan with a large surface radiator, high performance waterblock and pump for ultimate CPU cooling. The built-in Pure ARGB fan features compression blades, hydraulic bearing, and 16.8 million colors LEDs that is ready to sync with 5V RGB capable motherboards from Asus, Gigabyte, MSI and AsRock. Users can easily switch RGB lighting effects using the ARGB controller that is included in the packet, or by ASUS Aura Sync, GIGABYTE RGB Fusion, MSI Mystic Light Sync and AsRock Polychrome software. Water 3.0 ARGB Sync Edition Series allows users to enjoy better cooling performance and greater CPU protection!” – Thermaltake <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Technical Information

For more in-depth technical specification, please visit the official product page in the link here!

Exterior Packaging

The first thing that struck me about the packaging is just how wide the box is. While I haven’t specifically measured it, the box is around 60″ in length. Additionally, for quite a long width, it’s not particularly tall. This honestly really threw me off at first. Thermaltake has, however, used this space to ensure that the front of the packaging provides all the key details as well as a nice clear image of the cooler. There’s a lot of space, but it’s used to it’s best potential!

The rear packaging goes more into specifics and details surrounding the key features and individual components. The information provided is of good quality and, in addition, it’s nice to see so many pictures provided. Thermaltake really pushes out the boat here to show this cards main focal points off as much as possible.

Finally, the bottom of the box contains all of the key technical details. It is, again, nice to see that Thermaltake has chosen the bottom of the box to put this information on as it means the rest of the packaging can be used to really punch home the product.

Compatibility

The Thermaltake Water 3.0 360 provides compatibility for the vast majority of chipset designs. The only notable exclusion is the AMD Threadripper TR4 socket which isn’t (at least in terms of the official specifications) supported by this cooler. That being said though, there’s more than enough compatibility here to suit 99% of all users.