Thermaltake WaterRam RGB DDR4 Memory Is A Worlds First

Thermaltake WaterRam RGB DDR4 Memory

We have a lot of love here at eTeknix for Thermaltake products. Although they are a relatively new brand to the ‘West’, over the last few years they have been working hard to provide innovative products and have certainly made some major moves in getting their name out there. 2019, however, is shaping up to be a very important year for the company as they look to branch out into a number of new PC component markets.

One such market is RAM development and they’re certainly kicking things off in style and with a corker of a product. Namely, the Thermaltake WaterRam RGB DDR4 Memory Kit.

Worlds First!

While this is, of course, Thermaltake’s first real venture into the world of RAM, they’re not pulling their punches. This system features the worlds first two-way water cooled system. This allows for a ‘flow’ effect which reportedly can help lower RAM temperatures (compared to standard passive modes) by up to 37%. That, in PC temperature terms, is a huge number!

With 16.8 million RGB colours integrated and at your disposal as well, this is definitely something new and unique to the market!

Thermaltake

Announcing the product, Thermaltake has said the following:

“This is the world’s first two-way cooling DDR4 memory that comes with its own 16.8 million colors software-controllable water block. WaterRam RGB offers ultimate flexibility for cooling options, with the exclusive liquid cooling technology, Thermaltake lower the temperature of the RAMs by 37% compared to traditional natural passive cooling solutions, which ensuring the stable and instant performance and longer lifespan.”

Lower operating temperatures will, of course, appeal to those who really like to push their overclocking to a different level. With 37% lower temperatures achievable when compared to passive, this is going to be highly sought after for PC enthusiasts! In addition, the lifetime warranty on the RAM and the 2-year warranty on the water block is significantly greater than any other company is offering. At least, any that I am aware of.

Pricing

The Thermaltake WaterRam RGB DDR4 Memory Kit is currently being offered at two package levels. Obviously, depending on your motherboard setup and budget.

16GB – £229 (MSRP)

32GB – £399 (MSRP)

It is, of course, no secret that RAM isn’t cheap. When you consider kits of this price though, they seem more than reasonably in line with the vast majority of their competitors. The Thermaltake product does, however, have a secret weapon. Namely, that unlike many other brands, the water block is included with the kit for free!

We should note that the RAM itself can run passively. As such, you’re not required to use the water block if you do not want to. If you do, however, have a custom loop system, you have everything you need out of the box to get this hooked up to your system. When you consider that this 32GB RAM kit includes fantastic RGB effects, the worlds first RAM 2-way water flow system and the water block itself is included for free, this represents excellent value.

