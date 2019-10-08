Thermaltake Wins the 2019 Good Design Award

Last week saw PC hardware brand Thermaltake earn the prestigious 2019 Good Design Award. Right so too. The award was placed on their ambitious A500 TG PC case. Of course, it’s easily one of the slickest looking cases to hit the market this year. Furthermore, it features huge amounts of aluminium, tempered glass, and fantastic engineering that really makes it stand out from the crowd.

Thermaltake A500 PC Case

“The leading PC DIY premium brand for Cooling, Gaming Gear and Enthusiast Memory solutions, is honored to win the 2019 Good Design Award.” said Thermaltake.

2019 Good Design Award

Thermaltake A500 Aluminum Tempered Glass Edition Mid Tower Chassis passed the first and second screenings, and was selected out of 4,772 entries. Thermaltake is excited to win the 2019 Good Design Award, and will continue to foster and promote design and innovation excellence!

About Tt Design

The Tt Design Center was established in 2008. Formerly known as the Industrial Design Dept of Thermaltake Technology Co., Ltd. It was in charge of brand design, product design, packaging and marketing and other visual communication design project. It insist the beauty of design and purchase delivering the perfect user experience. Based on many years of experience in product development. Tt Design Center is being shaped to be a dedicated, professional creative team. The mission is to develop the best product designs, and to explore the ultimate creativity. To achieve the perfect user experience and future contribution to sustainable environmental.

