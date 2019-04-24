Thermaltake’s New 80 PLUS Platinum PSUs Have Digital RGB LED

Introducing the Toughpower PF1 Series

It should not really come as a surprise by now but Thermaltake‘s latest product being launched has RGB LEDs. This is Toughpower PF1 series, available in 850W, 1050W and 1200W models. All of which are rated for 80 PLUS Platinumhttps://www.eteknix.com/category/80-plus-platnium efficiency.

Aside from having an addressable RGB LED fan (which is a Riing Duo 14 in this PSU), the Toughpower PF1 also has an ARGB side panel. This illuminates the Thermaltake logo and the wattage of the unit along both sides.

In addition, this Riing Duo 14 fan also has a Smart Zero Fan functionality, which can toggle via a button in the rear. Additional buttons at the back are also available for “mode” and “color” toggling of the ARGB lighting. This allows users to adjust the colour, even without connecting the PSU into an RGB system to synchronize.

Internally, the power supply has a single +12V rail and uses 100% Japanese 105C capacitors. It also features a fully modular cable design so cables are not as cluttered when not in use.

How Much are These Thermaltake Toughpower PF1 PSUs?

These Toughpower PF1 PSUs will be available soon via Thermaltake’s TTPremium website and select partners worldwide. Unfortunately, there are no pricing information are available at this time.

For more information, visit the Toughpower PF1 product page.