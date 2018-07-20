Thermaltake’s Riing 12 Trio RGB LED Fan Has Alexa Support

Brand New Flagship Fan Series from Thermaltake

Thermaltake is launching their new Riing Trio 12 LED RGB fan TT Premium Edition. This comes in a 3-pack, containing three 120mm RGB LED fans and a hardware controller. These fans are PWM controlled delivering high-static pressure. This makes them ideal for use even in radiators. Far too commonly, RGB LED fans have to sacrifice performance for aesthetics, but the Riing Trio 12 kit promises to deliver both.

Comprehensive Fan Control Options

The fan kit is the latest member of the TT RGB PLUS Ecosystem. So users have plenty of options for control beyond the usual. Whether controlling its speed or RGB LED, users can directly connect it to the controller box. They can also make use of the TT RGB PLUS software, and TT AI Voice Control.

Perhaps the most exciting of all however, is the fact that these fans are officially supported by Amazon Alexa devices. Through the Amazon Alexa voice service, users can even synchronize the Riing Trio RGB lighting effects with local weather conditions. This feature will be available starting Q3 2018.

Furthermore, these RGB LED fans are also Razer Chroma lighting compatible. Which means users can synchronize the illumination with their Razer Chroma products. They can even use Razer’s software to integrate the Riing Trio 12 fans to the Chroma ecosystem.

How Much is the Riing 12 Trio RGB LED Fan Kit?

The CL-F072-PL12SW-A Riing Trio 12 RGB Radiator Fan TT Premium Edition 3-piece fan kit is available now for $129.99 USD via TTPremium.com.