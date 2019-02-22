Thimbleweed Park Goes Free On Epic Games Store

Thimbleweed Park

Being a somewhat ageing PC gamer, I have fond memories about a lot of the early point and click releases. Monkey Island, Beneath A Steel Sky, Full Throttle, all classics that perhaps deserve far more love and attention today than they actually get. If you are, however, a fan of these types of games, then you’re going to want to pay attention to this!

Thimbleweed Park, which released in 2017, looked to give retro gaming fans a huge slice of fan-service by offering a murder mystery game which very much followed the style of those early Lucasarts days. In fairness as well, it managed to pull it off exceptionally well and if you were to ask any modern fan of point and click adventures what they thought the best games were, the chances are that it would be reeled off within the first 5 games named.

If I do, by this point, have you intrigued, then I have some excellent news! Forming the latest ‘free game’ promotion on the Epic Games Store, Thimbleweed Park can be yours to download and keep, forever!

Where Can I Claim My Copy?

To grab your free copy of Thimbleweed Park, all you need is an Epic Games Store account. Oh, and possibly their app downloaded onto your PC. From there, the link to grab your free copy is easily visible in the main menu. If you are, however, having difficulties find it, you can access the Epic Games Store Thimbleweed Park page via the link here!

With the possible exception of Super Meat Boy, this is without a doubt their best free game promotion to date. Be sure to grab your copy before the offer ends on March 7th!

What do you think? Are you going to grab your free game? Is this their best offer to date? – Let us know in the comments!