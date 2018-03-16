Thimbleweed Park Gets Physical PS4 and Switch Release

Thimbleweed Park To Get Limited Physical Release

Following a successful Kickstarter campaign in 2014, Thimbleweed Park was released on PC. The game following the classic styles of point and click adventure gaming and was created by industry legend Ron Gilbert. Ron Gilbert, as you may or may not be aware, was responsible for many of the excellent Lucasarts adventure games.

Since the original PC version, Thimbleweed part has pretty much been released for every relevant console format. With current releases being of a digital nature only though, Ron Gilbert has broken his Twitter silence to reveal that physical copies of the game are coming to the PS4 and Nintendo Switch.

Limited Run Release

Working with the company ‘Limited Run Game’ as the name would suggest, a limited edition collectors edition will be released for the game on both the PS4 and Nintendo Switch. This will be a physical version of the game and only a relatively small number of copies will be produced.

An announcement so important, it's worth breaking my Twitter shunning: Thimbleweed Park is getting physical PS4 and Switch releases via @LimitedRunGames. https://t.co/blBIoC9dYD pic.twitter.com/rwZyuda3SQ — Ron Gilbert (@grumpygamer) March 14, 2018

Given that the game has been generally universally praised, gaming enthusiasts and collectors are going to be fighting hard to get their own personal copy of this title. It is even likely that those who do not own a PS4 or Switch might still want them!

When are they out?

The physical copies will be released on March 30th and I believe they will only be available directly from Limited Runs website which you can visit here. If you were a fan of Thimbleweed Park or Ron Gilbert, this could be just the thing to finish off your gaming collection. Better still, if you haven’t played the game, this truly is very, very good.

What do you think? Did you play Thimbleweed Park? Would you like to own a physical copy? – Let us know in the comments!

