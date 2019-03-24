This High School Stage Production of ‘Alien’ Looks Amazing

Adapting Ridley Scott’s Sci-Fi Classic

The drama club of North Bergen High School in New Jersey, USA has opened the curtains for their latest production.

Unlike most high school plays however, this one is not ‘The Crucible’ or ‘Macbeth’. It is based instead on Ridley Scott’s iconic sci-fi masterpiece ‘Alien‘. Which is now 40 years old since it came out back in 1979.

While it is gauche to take photos and videos during a play, we should actually be glad that some of the attendees did. So now the whole internet can see how amazing this little high school stage production was.

We are impressed! 40 years and still going strong… https://t.co/NJGJIZj2oq — Alien (@AlienAnthology) March 23, 2019

I love that north bergen high school did alien last night as their school play, so I’m gonna keep tweeting about how great it is..everything was made from recycled materials .. so nuts amazing I’m so proud of my hometown pic.twitter.com/EEMEbankDz — Andrew Fernandez (@bhsdrew) March 23, 2019

Check out their recreation of the face hugger scene as shot by a parent:

A parent filmed the facehugger scene. pic.twitter.com/oamxaxikM2 — Paul Owens (@oh_pollo) March 23, 2019

According to Entertainment Weekly, the drama club planned this for eight whole months. It is also the brainchild of their drama teacher Perfecto Cuervo, who is a big Alien fan. They even filmed a short trailer as a preview which you can see below.

How Close Does it Follow the Original Alien Movie?

According to a student who posted on reddit, the play’s runtime is approximately 1 hour and 40 minutes. It also apparently follows the scenes exactly like the movie. Except in some parts where costume changes can be lengthy which they extended.

The costumes are also remarkably well done for a high school production. Including a Xenomorph and space suits.

With the small high school production gaining in popularity, it will not come as a surprise if they get further funding to do this on a larger venue with an extended run.