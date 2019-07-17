Thor 4 Production (Thankfully) Delays Live-Action Akira

As with many of the ‘Super Hero’ franchises, it’s certainly not unusual to see sequels appear pretty frequently. Admittedly, I can’t profess to be much of a fan of them as a whole, but I’d rather see Thor 4 being made than say, for example, a live-action adaptation of Japanese anime Akira.

Well, it seems that my wishes have been granted as in a report via SlashFilms, it has been confirmed that Taika Waititi will return to direct the 4th instalment in the Thor franchise. In announcing his role, however, it has also been confirmed that the live-action Akira adaptation has now been delayed indefinitely!

Thor 4 Comes At the ‘Expense’ of Akira

The Akira film was set to feature Taika Waititi as director and even went as far to state a May 2021 release date. Following this announcement, however, it seems that Thor 4 is a much higher priority and as such, at least for the moment, the Akira film is off.

Forgive me while I shed a tear over what definitely wouldn’t have been another Hollywood butchering of a Japanese classic.

When Will Thor 4 Be Released?

Well, the details surrounding the film are slim to none at the moment. In fact, unlike the Akira film, there isn’t even call to speculate as to when this may be released.

I suppose it depends on your priorities though, but for me it’s two great pieces of news. Thor 4 is on the way and the Akira live-action adaptation isn’t! – Sorry (not sorry) if that makes me sound like a cynic!

